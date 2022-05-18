ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is searching for two suspects accused of illegal drug possession and a department store theft that occurred on May 15.

Nathan Lee Burkett and Randy Colwell, both from Henderson, Nev. are currently wanted for evasion and multiple other charges. The two are at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, says SGPD.

Officers responded to a Dillard’s store at the Red Cliffs Mall on Sunday on reports of two men who were shoplifting, one of which had a handgun. According to police records, the two men, later identified as Burkett and Colwell, left Dillard’s with the stolen merchandise on two bullet bikes. Officers attempted to stop the motorcycles two separate times, but the suspects refused to stop.

Later, on May 16, SGPD notes that an officer observed a black Chevy Tahoe and two black sports bikes pull into the parking lot of a Terrible’s restaurant while attempting to load a dual axle trailer onto the SUV.

The officer described the individuals as a female driver of the SUV, later identified as Lindsey Ferguson, Burkett, and Colwell. However, the two men fled the scene on one of the motorcycles, leaving the female SUV driver behind.

Upon searching the vehicle, police say cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and two firearms were located, as well as over $700 in stolen Dillard’s clothing and hundreds of other items that officers are still investigating as stolen.

Ferguson was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on one charge of receiving stolen property, four charges of drug possession, one charge possession of drug paraphernalia, and two charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The SGPD asks that anyone who encounters Burkett and Colwell to not approach them and to call police immediately, referencing incident numbers 22P012947 and 22P012915.