ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been over six years since the disappearance of a local Utah teenager from St. George.

In what would have been his 24th birthday, Macin Smith, authorities still do not know what happened to the missing teenager.

When Smith was 17, he was last seen leaving his home on the morning of September 1, 2015. Macin’s parents, Darrin and Tracey, believed he was headed to school, but later found out he never made it to campus.

Authorities say Macin left his cell phone, wallet, and computer at home, taking nothing with him when he left. A week later, his parents discovered a note inside his wallet, indicating the teen may have intended to harm himself.

The last six years since Macin’s disappearance have been filled with search parties manned by both eager volunteers and local authorities.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding the missing boy has amassed over 54,000 members since its creation. The group calls itself “#MacinsArmy. Throughout the years, claims of Macin sightings popped up throughout the country, but officials say those tips all turned out to be false.

Macin’s family and loved ones have not given up hope on finding the missing teen and bringing him home safely.

“I think it’s very important that my son is not forgotten because he’s still out there, somewhere,” Macin’s mother Tracey told ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz. “Please keep your eyes open, whether you’re a hiker or a four-wheeler or somebody that’s just outdoors in the wilderness. He’s still out there. Don’t forget my boy.”

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Macin to contact local authorities or the St. George Police at (435) 627-4300. Police say rewards are available.