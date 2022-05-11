ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a St. George robbery has been taken into custody.

On May 4, officers with the St. George Police Department (SGPD) were dispatched to an address on River Road on reports of a robbery.

The initial call divulged that an unknown man later identified as the suspect, Robert Andrew Sanchez, entered a vehicle occupied by four individuals while allegedly brandishing a gun.

According to police records, Sanchez then directed the driver to move the vehicle to another area while threatening them with his gun. Prior to fleeing on foot, Sanchez allegedly robbed the victims of several items.

Upon searching the crime scene area, officers discovered stolen property abandoned in two separate locations.

Sanchez was not located during officers’ initial response, but was later located on May 10 in a business parking lot in possession of a loaded handgun matching the one described by the robbery victims.