ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

St. George Police are searching for a suspect seen throwing rocks at the Historic Brigham Young Winter Home.

Police say the acts of vandalism have caused thousands of dollars in damage, cracking several windows.

The man was caught on surveillance camera footage outside of the home. He’s seen picking up a large rock and throwing it at the home.

(Courtesy of St. George Police Department)

He appears to be wearing athletic running attire and is later seen placing his earbuds back on and running away after the incident.

If you have seen this man or may know additional details about this case, please contact the police at (435) 627-4317 and reference incident number 22P007959.