ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in St. George on Monday.

St. George Police says the incident happened near the area of West Rio Virgin Dr. around 9:30 p.m.

A woman who reported the shooting says she was sitting in her living room when she heard an explosion above her head. She spotted a bullet hole in the wall located about three feet above her head at the time.

Officers confirmed the hole was caused by a bullet and later discovered another bullet hole in the woman’s kitchen cabinet door.

Eyewitnesses say gunshots were fired from East Brigham Road across a nearby river. Officers found shell casings around the area while investigating. No injuries were reported during the shooting.

While speaking to nearby residents, police obtained video footage from a residence that captures the sounds of gunshots in the distance. Moments later, the suspect’s vehicle is seen driving away down the residential street.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle has a loud muffler and are hoping residents can identify the owner/driver.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact authorities at (435) 627-4300.