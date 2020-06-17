St. George Police looking for missing 60-year-old man

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are asking for the publics’ help to find a missing 60-year-old man.

Ted Grant Lindhardt was last seen on June 17, 2020 at about noon near 2000 East. 600 North. Police say Ted has a mental disability which makes communicating what he is saying difficult. He also sufferes from early stages of, Alzheimers and requires medication.

Ted is 5’4″ and weighs 160 lbs with Gray hair.

Police say Ted has no water, money or identification with him. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with dark sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ted is asked to call the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300 and reference case 20P015643.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: