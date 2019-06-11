Newsfore Opt-In Form

St. George police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy of St. George City Police

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking the public to help them find a girl who they say ran away from home.

Kaysha Goodrich, 15, was last seen on June 7, 2019, at 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Kaysha stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: St. George City Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaysha is encouraged to call St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 19P014313.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

