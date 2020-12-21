St. George Mayor Jon Pike to resign, accept position in Governor-elect Cox’s administration

St. George Mayor Jon Pike surveys the damage of severe flash floods alongside Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Aug. 24, 2020.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — St. George Mayor Jon Pike announced he has accepted a new role in Governor-elect Spencer Cox’s administration and will be stepping down as the city’s elected leader.

Pike said his resignation will be effective Jan. 4., at which point he will resume the role of commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department on an interim basis. The Utah State Senate will confirm his appointment to make it official. The mayor will also resign from his full-time position as the regional operations director for SelectHealth – the health insurance division of Intermountain Healthcare.

Pike was elected to the St. George City Council in 2007 and was elected as Mayor of St. George in 2013. He serves on the boards of Dixie State University, Dixie Applied Technology College, Washington County Water Conservancy District, St. George Area Economic Development, Utah League of Cities and Towns, and several other city and county-related boards. 

The mayor tells ABC4 News he is grateful the governor-elect is making efforts to represent the state’s rural communities.

“It is an honor to be selected by the governor-elect and wonderful that he asked me to do it here in St. George,” Pike told ABC4 News. “I’m grateful to represent southwest Utah and rural Utah in my role in the insurance department.”

Councilman Jimmie Hughes is expected to take over as mayor pro tempore until the city council appoints a new mayor to serve the remainder of Pike’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

The council has 30 days from Pike’s resignation to appoint any qualified member of the public.

