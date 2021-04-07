St. George man charged after storming U.S. Capitol in January

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has now been charged after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Brady Knowlton is now the third Utahn to have been charged for storming the U.S. Capitol during a January riot.

Charging documents show photos in which Knowlton can be seen inside the Senate chambers wearing a tactical vest and a black ski hat.

Photos from the U.S. Department of Justice show Knowlton both inside and outside the Capitol Building when the riot occurred:

Court documents said the Knowlton was identified to the FBI by a witness who “has known Knowlton for many years.”

He has been charged with one count of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without proper authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

Knowlton joins Utah activist John Sullivan and former Salt Lake City police officer Michael Lee Hardin as the third Utahn charged after storming the U.S. Capitol in January.