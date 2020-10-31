St. George Art Museum celebrates 30th anniversary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The St. George Art Museum will be holding a celebration to mark its 30th anniversary.

The event will be held on Tuesday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 47 East 200 North in St Goerge, according to organizers.

Organizers say artists featured in two films from the 2020 DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival will create and reveal a new mural inspired by “Alice Street” and “Prophets, Teachers & Kings” in real-time to decorate the entire front, south-facing wall of the museum.

MORE NEWS:

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate