St. George Art Museum celebrates 30th anniversary

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The St. George Art Museum will be holding a celebration to mark its 30th anniversary.
The event will be held on Tuesday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 47 East 200 North in St Goerge, according to organizers.
Organizers say artists featured in two films from the 2020 DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival will create and reveal a new mural inspired by “Alice Street” and “Prophets, Teachers & Kings” in real-time to decorate the entire front, south-facing wall of the museum.
