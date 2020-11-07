SR-36 closed after deadly crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning on State Road 36 in Tooele County, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch confirms one person died in the crash around 11 a.m. Saturday morning on SR-36 near MM8, north of the Tooele County/Juab County border.

The Utah Highway Patrol says that the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. The driver of the passenger car is the person that died in the crash. UHP says that they are not sure of any injuries to the semi-truck driver at this time. There were no passengers in the car with the driver.

The crash site is also being treated as a HAZMAT scene due to the amount of fuel that spilled as a result of the crash. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, about 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. UHP also says because of the spill, the road will be closed for the next few hours.

It is unknown at this time if there were other vehicles involved and if there are additional injuries due to the crash. First responders on scene are searching for other possible victims.

SR 36 is closed in both directions until further notice.

This is a developing story. Details about the crash will be updated as information is confirmed.