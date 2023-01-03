UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting her estranged husband’s girlfriend in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.

Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Utah County with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of assault, Class B misdemeanors; purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and discharge of a firearm within city limits, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Dec. 22, 2022, officers from Payson Police Department were dispatched to an altercation involving a firearm. Two witnesses leaving the residence told officers there were three other people in the house. Upon entering, police reportedly found a trail of blood on the stairs from the basement leading to a locked room on the main floor.

According to the charging documents, investigators later found that Hold was not happy with the relationship between her estranged husband and another woman. She reportedly had been threatening to kill the woman for months.

On the day of the shooting, the estranged husband went to the house to pick up his clothes so he can move out. One of the witnesses got Hold out of the house so as to “avoid any problems.” However, the husband and his girlfriend, who arrived later, were still there by the time they came back.

At this point, Hold went into the house to allegedly speak with the couple. After a while, one of the witnesses allegedly heard shouting from the basement and saw the girlfriend walking upstairs telling 911 dispatch over the phone that Hold held a gun to their heads.

The girlfriend then went back to the basement where Hold told her to get off the phone with the police. The charging documents state that Hold hit the woman with the handle of the gun, causing her to fall to the ground. As she was falling, Hold allegedly shot her in the upper thigh.

The husband intervened and attempted to get the gun away from Hold. In that process, Hold managed to shoot herself in the head. The woman who was shot in the leg reportedly crawled up the stairs and locked herself in a bedroom on the main floor.

After she was arrested, Hold allegedly told police that the woman she shot deserved it. According to the affidavit, a 13-year-old child was in the home during the incident.