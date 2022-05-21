SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The victim of a shooting incident that took place in Springville on the evening of May 21 has died.

Springville Chief of Police Lance Haight told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to a residence at 6:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

Crews responded within minutes and were flagged down at a residence where they found a man, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the front porch. Haight noted that the victim was soon pronounced dead.

At this time, a suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, though the motive behind the attack is unknown.

Officer Haight stated that the weapon is not outstanding as it was left at the scene and there is no community danger to be expected.

Officers are conducting an ongoing investigation. Any witnesses of the shooting are encouraged to contact the Springville Police Department at (801) 489 9421 to assist in the investigation.

Haight went on to address a separate shooting that left a teen on life-support that occurred in Springville, an otherwise safe town, earlier this week. Haight explained how dealing with two murders in one week most definitely takes a toll on his officers, though they’re dedicated to the job and are performing well under the circumstances. “They’re focused on getting the job done, that helps them get through it,” said Haight.