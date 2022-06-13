SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police held a press conference on Monday to address an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead outside of a Walmart on Friday, June 10.

Police first received calls about a man wielding a gun and shooting into the air outside of a Walmart store in Springville around 10:58 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Hamilton. Police say the man is married and a father of four children.

Police first received an anonymous 911 call reporting a man shooting a gun into the air before quickly hanging up. When police tried calling back, the person answered only on the second call saying, “I can’t talk. There’s a man shooting at the Walmart.”

Police dispatch traced the phone’s location using location tracking to the Walmart in Springville. When officers arrived at the scene they were driving around the parking lot when a suspect followed the officer in his vehicle, eventually crashing into the back of the patrol car.

When the officer exited his vehicle, the suspect allegedly confronted the officer, threatening him while holding a knife.

Police say the officer fired his gun at the suspect, fatally wounding him. Medical aid was “immediately” rendered to the injured suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s spouse and children,” police say. “It’s very difficult. This is not something we want to see happen, ever.”

Authorities believe the victim may be the same person who initially called police dispatch to report the shooting. That detail, however, remains under investigation.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind,” authorities say. “Unfortunately, we may never know that information.”

Authorities are still investigating the case and the events leading up to the fatal shooting at this time.

