SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Springville Museum of Fine Art has opened their “Spring Salon” after months of delays due to COVID-19.

The museum says this is the largest display of works from Utah artists and the most competitive juried show (only 240 works were accepted from over 940 submitted), showcasing the best current works from some of the greatest Utah artists.

The Spring Salon showcase is free to the public and the museum hopes the activity will boost their spirits in these depressing times.

Nick Stephens, Repose, 2019, mixed media

Pic 4: Santiago Michalek, Iron Resolve, 2020, oil on linen

Bradley Aldridge, Peace and Plenty (homage to George Inness), 2020, oil on canvas

Esther Candari, Makua, 2019, mixed media

Susan Church, Everything is Hard the First Time You Try, 2020, bronze

You can find out nore information about the museum and the exhibit at smofa.org.