SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested in relation to a homicide in Springville on Saturday.

Officers with the Springville Police Department where dispatched to the area on reports of gunshots. When they arrived on scene they found the victim, a 42-year-old-man, already deceased an lying on the home’s front porch with multiple bullet wounds.

Lance Haight with the Springville Police Department (SPD) told ABC4 that Hunter Lamoreaux, 25, of Orem has been arrested and faces charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

SPD notes that Lamoreaux was known to the victim as a neighbor.

At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld at the family’s request.