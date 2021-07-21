Springville High School teacher charged with sexual battery at his home

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teacher in the Nebo School District has been charged with sexual battery in a lawsuit that has taken months to develop after an initial complaint.

Brian Fredrickson, a 42-year-old who was employed as a teacher at Springville High School, was charged with sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor, for alleged behavior that occurred between himself and a female at his home in Spanish Fork. The victim is not a current student at the school, ABC4 has learned.

According to the police statement, the victim was at Fredrickson’s home to have her nails done when he allegedly began to touch her inappropriately. The statement reads that Fredrickson stopped when he was told to do so by the victim but apologized with a sexually charged remark. When the victim was leaving the home later on, Fredrickson allegedly inappropriately touched the victim again and continued to do so after she asked him to stop.

The incident took place on Feb. 21, 2020, according to the affidavit.

ABC4 received the following statement from the Nebo School District regarding the incident:

“Nebo was made aware of this unfortunate situation. Nebo placed this employee on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.”