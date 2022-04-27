UTAH (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts, get excited as a beloved Utah-based sporting goods store will be opening two new locations in Utah this month.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has announced the opening of two new locations — in Saratoga Springs and Stansbury Park.

The Saratoga Springs store will celebrate its grand opening on April 28 and the Stansbury Park store will hold its grand opening on May 5.

With the addition of these two locations, the company will now have 12 operating locations throughout the state of Utah. Founded in Midvale in 1986, Sportsman’s Warehouse has 126 locations throughout the United States.

The new Utah stores will boast a combined 40,658 square feet of retail shopping space. The shops will offer visitors a variety of outdoor merchandise including gear for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and more.

“With the addition of these two new stores, we now have a total of 126 stores nationally in our fleet,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute our retail footprint strategy by using our flexible store format. This flexibility on store sizing allowed us to open our standard size footprint in Saratoga Springs, and this approximately 10,000 square foot new store in Stansbury Park, Utah, an underserved small, but growing community, that has a high demand for outdoor products. As outdoor participation in the U.S. continues to climb, we are committed to furthering our store expansion efforts to support these growing trends and gain additional market share.”

The new locations will also add new job opportunities for local residents in the future.

“By opening these new stores, we are able to provide jobs, bolster overall commerce and do our part to support the local economy,” concluded Barker.

The first 200 customers at the grand opening celebrations will receive a free hat and a store gift card. Opening day sweepstakes to win prizes such as guns, knives, fishing gear, binoculars, a pellet grill, and gift cards will also be available.

To find the nearest store near you or to apply for a job at the new shops, click here.