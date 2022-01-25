Spirit Airlines comes to SLC Airport

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers flying in and out of Salt Lake City now have a new choice as a new airline is coming to the city.

Spirit Airlines will be offering daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando starting May 26, 2022.

The announcement marks the first time Spirit Airlines will be serving Utahns. The airline is also the first domestic carrier to announce new operations following Salt Lake City’s 2020 multi-billion dollar renovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC),” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “Spirit has the distinction of being the first new domestic carrier to come aboard since opening The New SLC. The Spirit model will be a popular addition to SLC’s portfolio of airlines.”

Spirit Airlines routes at SLC Airport:

Las Vegas (LAS) – Twice Daily

Los Angeles (LAX) – Daily

Orlando (MCO) – Daily

Spirit Airlines will also be hosting a pilot hiring event in Salt Lake City on Feb. 8.

“We listen to our Guests, and they told us they wanted more exciting Western destinations to experience the great outdoors,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. “This spring is a great time to launch service to Salt Lake City, The Crossroads of the West. “We’re also excited to introduce our high-value travel proposition for our new Utah Guests looking for convenient non-stop flights to some of the nation’s most popular leisure destinations.”