Spencer Cox discusses run for governor and his take on some of the big issues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - It was a very cool day throughout the state behind our last storm system, with temperatures way below average. Temperatures will gradually warm Sunday ahead of the next storm system, which will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly across southern Utah. Dry and seasonal weather continues through next week with numbers very pleasant in the 70s.

Light winds will continue to blow around weed pollen, we've moved into the weed season with pollen from sagebrush,ragweed and chenopods causing a bit of a headache for allergy sufferers.