SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is making a run for governor in 2020.
He’s one of two Republican candidates officially in the race.
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to talk about his campaign and where he stands on some of the big issues of the day.
Latest stories:
- The IUP Panel on gun laws and ballot initiative changes
- Spencer Cox discusses run for governor and his take on some of the big issues
- Utah State holds off San Diego State in Mountain West opener, 23-17
- Real Salt Lake earns a point in scoreless draw at New England
- Autumn weather arrives earlier with cooler temps