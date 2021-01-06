‘Speak out against the violence’: Newly elected Gov. Cox urges Utahn’s to be an example

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On his second full day on the job, Governor Spencer Cox faced a national crisis: a protest in Washington that evolved into the United States capital building being broken into.

At the same time, Utahns started to gather locally as news broke that the U.S. Capitol was being evacuated and put on lockdown due to protestors marching on the capital in support of President Donald Trump.

The newly elected Utah governor delivered his message via video to the state from the historic Governor’s mansion.

The Governor said:

“I come to you this afternoon, from the historic governor’s mansion with a message I never intended to have to deliver on just my second day on the job. I don’t have any prepared remarks, but I wanted to speak to you from my heart, about what we are seeing across our country today.”

I’m deeply troubled at the chaos, the devastation, the cowardly acts of violence that we are seeing in our nation’s capital on this day. As patriots, as Utahns, as Americans, as people who care deeply about each other, and care deeply about this great nation, I urge you to stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil we have seen in our nations capitol today,

Now make no mistake, protesting is a critical piece of American history, it is enshrined in our constitution, it is a right that we hold, and that we bear deeply.

I encourage people to exercise that right to peaceably assemble, peaceably come together, to make your voice heard. But we must condemn in the strongest of terms, violence, personal attacks, the non-peaceful use of people’s voice.

Fortunately, the protestors in the state of Utah so far, have been mostly peaceful, to any of you out there who are considering joining those protests, I ask you to please do so, but again to do so in the right way. To do so loud, to do so proud, but to do so in a respectful manner.

And by no means resort to violence, or property destruction.

He asked Utahns to do their part and reminded the state that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and we will come out of this stronger.