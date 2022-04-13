SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these skateboarders?

Spanish Fork Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera smashing multiple car windows on the morning of April 9.

Police say the suspect destroyed the windows of six different vehicles during the crime spree.

Caught on security camera footage, the suspect is seen walking up to a parked vehicle while holding a skateboard in his hand.

(Courtesy of Spanish Fork Police)

As the suspect walks closer to the car, he’s seen lifting his skateboard into the air and using the tail end to shatter the car window.

Without missing a step, the suspect continues walking while placing his board onto the ground and skating away with another skateboarder by his side.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen these individuals or may know of their whereabouts to contact police at (801) 804-4700.