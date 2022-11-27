SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A Spanish Fork man has been arrested on Friday, Nov. 25, after officers allegedly found him intoxicated in his car with no clothes on and planning to go on a drive.

Spanish Fork Police Department officers responded to a call on Friday about a man named David Miller, 52, who was “high” on drugs. They found Miller’s trailer parked beside a white GMC Suburban, according to the probable cause document.

Police quickly located Miller sitting in his vehicle naked. An officer asked him what he was doing, and he allegedly said, “I’m high as f*** and I’m going for a drive.” He was taken into custody without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant, police allegedly found several drug paraphernalia and a plastic container filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Police also noted in the affidavit that he has had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, and he was on probation and parole a few weeks ago.

Miller is booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of intoxication, a class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.