SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a string of collisions after a Spanish Fork fire truck allegedly struck multiple vehicles on the freeway en route to a crash.

Sargent Cameron Roden with UHP has confirmed that the fire truck was responding to a critical injury crash near the area of mile marker 256-257 at 11:45 a.m. when it entered the freeway and crossed over into the left emergency lane.

As the fire truck was traveling to the scene of the crash, nine cars were hit.

One woman and two children in one car and one woman and two children in another car, as well as three firefighters, were all transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, Roden has confirmed that a video of the incident has been turned over to law enforcement, and they are trying to determine if the fire truck was driving too far over the emergency lane, or if a vehicle was too close to the emergency lane and caused the crash.

Roden noted that once officers gather all the necessary information from the investigation they will send it to the District Attorney’s Office to determine fault and whether or not any citations will be issued.