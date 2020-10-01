Southwestern Utah sees spike in COVID-19 cases, still not as large as Wasatch Front

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has reported a jump in COVID-19 cases, although the five-county district is still seeing a smaller spike compared to the rest of the state.

“Our overall feeling is still cautiously optimistic,” public information officer David Heaton said. “It looks like more of a plateau long-term in southwest Utah other than the larger spike that we shared with the state a few weeks ago.”

Nearly 50,000 residents of Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The total positive rate for the most recent period of Sept. 23 to 28 is 12%, according to Heaton.

The positive rate is approximately 1.5% less than the state, yet is still high according to the governor’s stated goal of 5% to comfortably lessen restrictions further to the green phased guidelines.

Southwestern Utah has seen continued positive cases in K-12 and university students, but the public health department said it has still not seen any outbreaks that appear to have been contracted in the school setting.

Although numerous classrooms have needed to quarantine for 14 days as a result of a student or teacher testing positive, there are currently no schools at risk of shutting down.

If any school has at least five classrooms that each has at least three students testing positive for the virus, the school would be considered for possible closure and would consult with the district and the public health department to determine the best course forward, according to Heaton.

“We’re not close at this time of any schools being in danger of shutting down,” Heaton said. “Our major concern right now is unfortunately we have several long-term care facilities in Washington County where there are outbreaks, representing a significant number of cases over the past week.”

According to the Utah Department of Health, the facilities in Washington County with active outbreaks include Seasons Healthcare and Rehabilitation (less than 5 cases, Autumn Park Assisted Living (less than 5 cases), Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation (less than 5 cases), and Haven at Sky Mountain (5 or more cases). Coral Desert Rehabilitation and Care in St. George is considered a COVID-unit, meaning this facility accepts COVID-positive patients from other facilities.

SWUPHD says that residents and staff are frequently tested and receiving results within 10 to 15 minutes. It’s unknown at this point if positive staff are asymptomatic or came into work displaying symptoms.

On Wednesday, the health department reported another death of a Washington County. The individual is over the age of 84 and was a care center resident. Washington County has still seen the vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“It’s tough with a virus that goes around like this, and it’s difficult to completely eradicate it,” Heaton said. “It has been frustrating for families who have not had the access they’d like to their loved ones, but the staff has done a good job keeping these outbreaks from being worse.”

Heaton said the current focus is immunizing as many residents as possible against the flu in order to not overwhelm the area’s healthcare system dealing with both flu season and the pandemic.

On Sept. 15, the department’s annual “Flu Shootout,” typically a drive-through event at Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, also included a vaccine distribution for all ages at the fairgrounds in Hurricane.

Heaton said approximately 100 people showed up, and the event was held at the fairgrounds as a practice model for how COVID-19 vaccinations would be distributed when they arrive. The drive-through at Red Cliffs Mall held Tuesday attracted about 600 people, more than the department has ever seen in a four-hour period.

The department is hosting several additional events in the district’s four other counties next month: