Southwest Utah health officials working out vaccine sign-up issues

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Public health officials in southwest Utah urge patience as they admit to technical problems with the COVID-19 vaccine sign-up process and quickly-taken appointments.

As tens of thousands of residents aged 70 and older vye for the vaccine, snagging an appointment has been hard to come by. New reservation slots went online at 9 a.m. Monday, and within six minutes, 2,000 appointments filled, according to David Heaton, a spokesperson for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. All appointments for first doses in Washington and Iron counties filled by 9:30 a.m.

“The public’s anxiety and frustration is completely understandable. There is so much competition for these appointments,” Heaton said. “We would just ask that residents continue to be patient through this process.”

The department is expecting an additional 3,000 doses this week, allowing for 1,000 more residents to sign up than usual.

According to Heaton, SWUPHD is working to fix any kinks with the online scheduling software. One common complaint is that when residents begin signing up for a slot, their selected appointment time has already been reserved by the time they’ve finished registering.

“Probably within the next week, we’re looking to switch to a new system so that once people start registering, their spot is locked for them so they won’t get kicked out,” Heaton said.

Under a new proposed system, residents would have eight minutes to finish their registration, according to Heaton. The department is also streamlining emails to remind locals of sign-ups for second doses of the vaccine

As of the end of last week, health officials have given a total of 11,000 shots.