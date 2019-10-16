Zion’s Emerald Pool Trail to close for major trail repairs

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Zion National Park will be closing the Lower Emerald Pool Trail starting Monday, October 21, 2019.

Park officials say the closure will begin from Monday through Thursday and reopen Friday through Sunday for the next few weeks.

A full closure of Lower Emerald Pool Trail, according to park officials will begin in November and last until spring 2020. They say these closures will be put in place for major park repairs.

Courtesy: Zion National Park

Courtesy: Zion National Park

Courtesy: Zion National Park

Middle Emerald Pool Trail is located above Lower Emerald Pool Trail and officials say it will connect hikers to the Sand Bench Trail and Upper Emerald Pool Trail when it is reopened.

Officials emphasized that the work on Middle and Lower Emerald Pools Trails is not connected to recent rockslides in the park.

The Upper Emerald Pool Trail will remain accessible from the Kayenta Trail which begins from the shuttle 6 stop also known as Grotto, according to officials.

What others are reading: