Zion to temporarily close Angels Landing for repairs

ZION NATIONAL PARK (ABC4 News) – Zion National Park attracted more than 4 million visitors last year, and many come from all over the world for the chance to climb to the top of Angels Landing.

This week, visitors may have to choose a different hike.

The famous trail will close at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, which means that visitors coming during Zion’s peak tourism season will face even bigger crowds on the trails than normal.

Hikers expressed their frustration with the upcoming closure Monday, saying they’ve traveled far to see one of the famous wonders of the world.

“For the people who are gonna travel here and show up and realize that it’s closed, they’re not gonna be happy,” said Ari Berkovitch, visiting Zion from New York.

But park officials said safety is their first priority, and with floods, rock slides, and millions of visitors, 2019 has been a rough year for Zion’s trails. Angel’s Landing is no exception, they said.

“For Fourth of July weekend, the line at Angels Landing from The Grotto ended up being about five hours long,” said Aly Baltrus, spokeswoman for Zion National Park.

Crews will need to replace posts that secure the chains hikers use to climb 1500 feet to the top, which may be getting worn out more easily with increased visitation.

“People are trying to rock them back and forth, and that might mean they need to be replaced a little bit sooner,” said Baltrus.

Angels Landing is expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. on August 22, once the posts have fully cured.

In the meantime, the closure may cause some overcrowding at the park, cramming visitors on other available trails.

Park rangers said some areas have been littered with trash and human waste, urging visitors to protect the park.

Access to Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail will remain open for hikers during construction.

For up to date trail information, click here.

