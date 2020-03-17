Zion suspends shuttle amid ongoing coronavirus concerns

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s oldest and busiest national park is making some changes for the health and safety of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective March 17, 2020, Zion National Park will temporarily suspend the park’s shuttle operation, park officials announced Monday.

The park itself remains open and visitors will be allowed to drive up the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive until the limited parking in the main canyon has filled. Once parking is full, the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed and open intermittently as parking spaces become available, most likely between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The health and safety of people visiting and working at Zion National Park is our priority. We are working with the National Park Service Office of Public Health and the U.S. Public Health Service to closely monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” said park officials in a statement.

Other measures that are being taken include creating virtual visitor centers in lieu of staffed buildings and putting all wilderness permits online. Park rangers will be available in real-time to answer phone calls and emails during regular business hours for information and trip planning. There are signs throughout the park with phone numbers and email contact information.

