Zion to resume shuttle service, fee collection on July 1

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – As part of phased reopening, the National Park Service steadily continues to increase recreational access and services at Zion National Park.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Zion National Park officials announced the resumption of shuttle service on July 1. The park will also resume collecting entrance fees.

Shuttle service was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect public health modified buses will carry a smaller number of passengers per trip. Park officials said they are working with Recreation.gov to provide tickets for the shuttle to reduce lines, crowding, and congestion.

The shuttle provides access to trails and viewpoints in Zion Canyon along the Scenic Drive including the West Rim trail, the Emerald Pools, the Riverside Walk, and The Narrows. All other areas of the park will not require a shuttle ticket, but park entrance fees apply.

Starting June 30 shuttle tickets will be available only on Recreation.gov. A $1 non-refundable fee per ticket will be charged for all passengers over 2 years of age. Visit Recreation.gov online, through the mobile app, or by calling (877) 444 – 6777.

Town shuttles in Springdale will not be running initially and tickets do not guarantee that parking will be available at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. Paid parking options are available in Springdale, UT. Park officials ask that you plan accordingly and allow time to walk from your parking spot to the Visitor Center shuttle stop. Private vehicles will no longer be allowed up the Scenic Drive once shuttle bus service resumes.

The park website, www.nps.gov/zion, has information about the shuttle operation and alternate recreational activities.