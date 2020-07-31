Zion park rangers seek information after someone defaced sandstone with large blue squares

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Park rangers at Zion National Park are seeking information regarding the vandalism of sandstone on the Kolob Terrace in the northwest corner of the park.

Zion park officials said vandalism consisted of about six bright blue squares, about 3 feet by 3 feet, painted on the sandstone, one mile south of the Wildcat Trailhead. Officials believe that the blue paint is part of a masonry or art project.

Photo: Zion National Park

“While most of the paint was removed, the area still has some paint remaining on the sandstone. Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time consuming,” said park officials in a statement Friday.

They said the staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.

If you have information that could help identify those responsible, you’re asked to contact park officials. The tip line: (888) 653-0009