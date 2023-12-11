SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Adventure seekers who want to take a crack at the famed Angel’s Landing in Zion Nation Park should mark their calendars. The National Park Service has announced the dates for next year’s permit lottery.

The lottery opens four times throughout the year depending upon your hike dates:

For hikes between March 1 – May 31 the lottery will open Jan. 1

For hikes between June 1 to Aug. 31 the lottery opens April 1

For hikes between Sep. 1 to Nov. 30 the lottery opens July 1

For hikes between Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 the lottery opens Oct. 1

Hikers can also apply the day before hikes to get a permit. To learn more about these lotteries visit the NPS Angel’s Landing permit website.

Angel’s Landing is a strenuous 5-mile roundtrip hike with rapid elevation gains of over 1,400 feet. Most of the hike is in full sun and there are steep drop-offs all along the trail, including a land bridge with 1,000-foot drop-offs on both sides. There are chains for handholds along the most dangerous areas.

Metal chains are placed along precarious parts of Angel’s Landing such as a land bridge that features 1,000 foot drop offs on each side. Credit Adobe Stock 2023.

Hiking websites agree the best time to hike Angel’s Landing is between March and October. Although you can take the hike in winter the trails can often be covered in snow or water and can be very dangerous. Hiking equipment such as spikes may need to be employed during the winter months.

Hikers should always pack plenty of water and it is suggested to have a hydration system that will leave your hands free for the parts of the trail where the chains are needed. You should also carry a small daypack with sundries such as sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, and small snacks. It takes approximately four to five hours to complete the hike and the trails are often busy with hikers traveling both directions making it necessary to pass even on the steepest parts of the trail.

The NPS began the pilot permit program in 2022 and has issued nearly 400,000 permits to thrill seekers looking to tackle the hike since then.