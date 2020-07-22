Zion National Park warns of flash flood potential at start of monsoon season

ZION NATIONAL PARK (ABC4 News) — Zion National Park officials are urging caution with the potential of flash flooding in areas such as slot canyons, streams, and dry washes this week.

Monsoon season typically runs from mid-July to mid-September, when flash flooding is most likely to occur. While there are currently no flash flood warnings in effect at the park, rangers say even a potential for flash floods is cause for serious concern because conditions can take a turn for the worse in an instant.

At a place like Zion with many slot canyons that converge into river systems, park officials say it doesn’t take much rain in an isolated area to begin flowing downstream. An isolated cell can move over any of the canyons and quickly cause a flash flood, officials said.

“We worry that that people will take for granted the fact that it’s sunny out,” chief ranger Daniel Fagergren said. “There could be an isolated system raining up near Navajo Lake on Cedar Mountain and visitors at the Narrows wouldn’t even know that a flood’s coming until it’s too late.”

Fagergren says the only option when caught in a flash flood is to leave your gear and move to higher ground as soon as possible, but added that because there are so many slot canyons, there’s often not a lot of places to go.

Since southwestern Utah has seen a long period of dry weather, park officials add that a lot of debris has built up in the slots and canyons.

“When we see a large deluge of rain, you’ll see a lot of the debris at the head of the river column pushing down,” Fagergren said. “It’s just a moving mass. You can’t swim in it or outrun it, so unless you’re on high ground, it can take your life.”

Currently, canyons that require a permit are not allowed at the park due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Narrows and the Virgin River corridor are still open, both notorious for flash floods, according to rangers.

Warning signs to look out for include a build up of storm clouds, a surge in water, sudden changes in water clarity from clear to muddy, and increased debris in the water.

The National Park Service urges visitors to become familiar with the flash flood potential rating system:

Not Expected: Flash flooding is not expected. Your safety is your responsibility.

Possible: Some slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams may

experience flash flooding.

Probable: Some slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are

expected to experience flash flooding.

Expected: Many slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are

expected to experience flash flooding.

Zion National Park is under a “possible” rating Wednesday and Thursday.

Park spokesperson Jeff Axel tells ABC4 News a moderate amount of flooding would likely help get rid of some of the cyanobacteria along certain areas of the Virgin River, including the north fork where a 5-month old husky puppy died from toxic algae poisoning.

“The cyanobacteria blooms are in bacterial mats on the river bottom, and if we get a flash flood, we’re hoping it will rip them up and disperse them, diluting them downstream,” Axel said. “That would be one benefit, but of course we do not want anyone in the water when that happens.”







Toxic Algae Bloom, Photos courtesy of Zion National Park