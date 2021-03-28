Zion National Park trail closure

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – National Park officials announce the closure of a popular trailhead Sunday.
On March 28, Zion National Park states they will be temporarily closing the Angel’s Landing Trail due to hazardous conditions.
“Angels Landing Trail will be closed beyond Scout Lookout on Sunday, 3/28 due to hazardous conditions,” writes the team in a Twitter post.
According to officials, despite that section of the trailhead being closed, the West Rim Trail remains open.
It is unknown at this time, when the trail will be reopened to the public.
“We will advise when the trail reopens,” the park adds.
