Zion National Park to increase impaired driving enforcement July 4th weekend

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Zion National Park officials say they will be enhancing the enforcement of impaired driving over 4th of July’s four-day weekend.

The enforcement will continue through expanded checkpoints and increased road patrols for visitor safety, according to park officials.

Impaired driving in Zion National Park is especially dangerous because of narrow roads, steep drop-offs, and traffic congestion.

One person dies in a motor vehicle crash every week on National Park Service roadways, according to park officials.

They say most crashes happen during the daytime in summer months when parks have the most visitors.

10,874 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in 2017 in the United States, according to park officials. This number accounts for 29 percent of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S.

Park officials say that is an average of one alcohol-impaired deadly crash every 48 minutes.

Zion National Park rangers are advising the public to obey traffic regulations, wear seatbelts and pay attention to the road. They added that if you drind, assign a designated driver in your group before driving.

Park officials emphasized that consuming alcohol or carrying an open beverage in a motor vehicle is illegal in natianl parks.

