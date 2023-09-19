SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — In the coming weeks, Zion National Park will begin reconstruction of a road that was washed away during the intense spring runoff after Utah’s record-breaking winter season.

It began with a small divot in the road in March. Overnight, the Kolob Canyons Road washed away in a landslide that park officials said was 10 feet deep, 15 feet wide, and 70 feet long.

The landslide was caused by a high amount of water from months of snow and rain in the Kolob Canyons District. The water began to move under the road, undercutting it until it collapsed into a depression before sliding down the hill.

Around Sept. 25, park officials will begin repairing the damage, creating a smooth ride through Kolob Canyons for park visitors this upcoming winter.

A small depression in the Kolob Canyons Road gave way to a massive landslide that has forced the road to close. (Image courtesy of Zion National Park)

“Engineers and park maintenance staff developed the plan to repair the road in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration,” said Zion Chief of Facilities Management Bry Carter. “Just like all construction in the park, we are going to ensure this work complements the natural landscape and improves visitors’ experiences.”

The reconstruction will repave more than 6,000 square feet of pavement. Unstable materials will be excavated out and the road’s base will be reinforced using a geo-grid, structural cloth and compacted soil. In addition, crews will install ditches, gutters and curbs to help drain the road more effectively.

During the construction, the road and all trailheads next to it will be closed to park visitors. Visitors are asked not to enter the closed area and to contact Zion Wilderness Rangers if they plan to use Lee Pass Trailhead to access hikes or campsites on La Verkin Creek or Hop Valley Trails.

Zion National Park estimates the construction on the Kolob Canyons Road will be completed in winter 2023, however, the exact finish date is dependent on weather and supply availability.