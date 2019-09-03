Zion National Park staff responds to several medical emergencies over Labor Day weekend

Long lines and crowded trails have become the norm at Zion National Park, but staff says holiday weekends in triple-digit heat can sometimes create dangerous conditions for visitors.

ZNP rangers anticipated about 20,000 visitors each day, making the weekend one of the busiest of the entire year, and said the overwhelming surge of people at the park can take a toll on the land and wildlife and leave visitors unprepared.

Hundreds of people waited more than an hour just to ride the park shuttle Saturday and Sunday. Sinan Günaltay, visiting from Germany, estimated he was in line with 500 other people.

Staff responded to several medical emergencies after visitors either collapsed in line or out on the trails.

“It’s gonna be hot, and you’re gonna be doing physical activity,” Zion National Park ranger Eugenne Moisa said. “That’s why we really stress being hydrated before you come to the park and staying hydrated.”

Moisa said one of these incidents became fatal. Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 59-year-old man from California, who died Saturday evening before staff could reach him.

Recent trail closures, including the Weeping Rock trail last week, made the most popular hikes even more congested, Moisa added.

Staff said they’re working hard to keep the park clean, as visitors leave behind litter and human waste in certain areas.

“It’s horrible and you shouldn’t,” Pascale DeBeaune of Belgium said. “Nature is so important to us. It’s so beautiful. It’s so pure.”

What others are reading: