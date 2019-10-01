Zion National Park reports first condor to leave the nest

In this May 13, 2019 photo provided by the National Park Service is a female condor in Zion National Park, Utah. Biologists have confirmed that this female California condor laid an egg that has hatched and there is a new baby condor at Zion National Park in southwest Utah. Park rangers said Thursday, July 11, 2019, they estimate the California condor hatched in May, nestled in a crevice of a sweeping red-rock cliff. (National Park Service via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park officials say an endangered California condor chick has left the nest and grown wings large enough to fly for the first time in park history.

The southern Utah park said in a social media post last week that a group of visitors saw the baby condor stretch its wings and leave the nest on Sept. 25. Park biologists later confirmed the sighting.

The 4½-month-old chick is Zion’s first successful hatchling. At least two chicks have been born at the park, but they have died before they were old enough to fly.

The California condor chick at Zion has fledged! When a young bird grows big enough to leave the nest, they have… Posted by Zion National Park on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Park rangers have nicknamed the chick “1K” as its birth marked 1,000 condors hatched as part of a population recovery program.

California condors are making a comeback in the wild three decades after nearing the brink of extinction.

