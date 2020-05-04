Zion National Park rangers celebrate Star Wars Day

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Star Wars fans all over the world are observing the unofficial Jedi holiday, May 4th Monday.
The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.
RELATED: Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
Even park rangers at Zion National Park joined in on the fun; fighting with their lightsabers as The Death Star looms behind them.
Many people are eager to get back out and visit Zion. Starting on May 13, Day Use recreational access to select areas within the park will be available. Click the link for more on that.
What others are reading:
- The Justice Files: The waiting game
- ‘Necessary’ or ‘ridiculous’: Costco shoppers weigh in on new mandatory mask policy
- Organization needs volunteers to protect children in Utah
- Impaired driver who hit, killed 4-year-old sent to prison
- UHP: 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway pulled over, tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini