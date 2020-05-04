Zion National Park rangers celebrate Star Wars Day

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Star Wars fans all over the world are observing the unofficial Jedi holiday, May 4th Monday.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Even park rangers at Zion National Park joined in on the fun; fighting with their lightsabers as The Death Star looms behind them.

Many people are eager to get back out and visit Zion. Starting on May 13, Day Use recreational access to select areas within the park will be available. Click the link for more on that.

