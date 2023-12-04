SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Zion National Park is changing their campground fees and using a new, online reservation system for wilderness permits starting in 2024.

In the past, visitors have used recreation.gov to make campground reservations and now, this same system will apply to Zion’s other recreational activities.

“We adopted these changes to improve accessibility and visitor service,” says Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “These changes are going to help us maintain essential facilities like restrooms and drinking water systems, rehabilitate campsites, and simplify applications for Wilderness Recreation Permits.”

Recreation.gov officials say, gives users the ability to create itineraries for their trips and mark their top choices for desired destinations and dates in lottery applications. Something they say, they could not offer with their current system.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Campground changes

Frontcountry Campgrounds

Location Amenity Current Price Effective for stays on and after July 1, 2024 Watchman Campground Electric Campsite $30 per night $45 per night Non-electric Campsite $20 per night $35 per night

Location Amenity Current Price Effective upon seasonal reopening in Spring 2024 South Campground Non-Electric Campsite $20 per night $35 per night Lava Point Campground Non-Electric Campsite $20 per night $25 per night Watchman and South Campground Dump Station fee for non-campers only No fee $5

Wilderness Recreation Permits changes:

There are two kinds of activities that require Wilderness Recreation Permits; Day use and Overnight use.

Day Use applications and reservations

Activity Current Effective January 5, 2024 Seasonal Lottery (up to 4 months in advance)

$5 per application $6 per application/reservation/permit (applies to every day use application/reservation/permit) Advance Day Use Reservation (up to 3 months in advance)

$5 per reservation Daily Lottery



(2 days before) $5 per application Walk Up Permit (first-come first-served, the day of or day before hikes) No fee

Day Use permit fees

Group Size Current Effective January 5, 2024 Up to 2 people $15 per group $10 per person per day (applies to any day use permit) 3 to 7 people $20 per group 8 to 12 people $25 per group

Overnight Use applications and reservations

Activity Current Effective January 5, 2024 Advance Reservation (up to 3 months in advance) $5 per reservation $20 per reservation (applies to any reservation) Walk-up Permits (first-come first-served, the day of or day before hikes) No fee $20 per booking (applies to any overnight permit)

Overnight Use permit fees

Group Size Current Effective January 5, 2024 Up to 2 people $15 per group $7 per person per night (applies to any overnight permit) 3 to 7 people $20 per group 8 to 12 people $25 per group

Zion officials say the last time campground fees were changed was in 2015 and permit fees have not been adjusted since 2016.

In 2021, Zion hit their record with more than 5 million visits. They say rising visitation has increased demand for campsites and the need for facility maintenance services such as cleaning restrooms, removing recyclables and trash and servicing roads and campsites.

They continued by saying that rising visitation has increased stress on animals, plants, and historic sites. Rangers, who issue Wilderness permits, provide guidance to visitors so they complete their trips safely and use techniques to conserve the areas they travel in.

The proposed changes, they say, will improve access to the reservation and permitting system which will help ensure Zion is able to continue to steward public health and provide enjoyable experiences for visitors who recreate at the national park.