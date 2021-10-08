Zion National Park closing slot canyons in anticipation of flash floods

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Washington County is seeing rain and Zion National Park is closing slot canyons due to a Flash Flood Warning.

If you’re driving through Washington County toward Springdale, you may have gotten a notification from the National Weather Service stating conditions are dangerous and traveling may be life threatening. Visitors in Springdale say they are disappointed about the rain and are having to find other things to do near Zion National Park.

“I guess we’re really unlucky, it rains a lot in Seattle, so maybe we brought the rains here,” says Anusha Jain, of Washington.

Tourists say they’re upset because they booked their trip months in advance, coming to Zion National Park to visit the Narrows which is closed due to flash flooding potential in slot canyons.

“We’re not sure when they canyons will be open, if they’ll be open in the next few days, so we kind of have to re-think what we’re going to do, what’s our priorities,” says Linda DiMarco of Ohio.

While visitors may be upset, locals tell ABC4 they are glad to see some steady rainfall in dry Southern Utah.