SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – With winter right around the corner, visitors to Zion National Park will get to see some amazing scenery and can do it from their own vehicles.

Throughout the year, the National Park Service adjusts shuttle services and campground availability.

For campground availability visitors can visit www.recreation.gov. Watchman Campground is open year-round, and South and Lava Point campgrounds are closed for the season.

Shuttles are currently closed but will open between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31. Visitors can drive personal vehicles in the park during the Month of December except for that time.

Ranger talks will continue daily through the winter months at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The following will help visitors plan their trip through Zion. For more information visit the park’s operating hours and seasons webpage.

Fall personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts Monday, Nov. 27

The last day of fall shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale was Nov. 26.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting Nov. 27, the NPS posts updates on the Zion Current Conditions webpage when parking is full.

when parking is full. Plan for limited parking; when parking in Zion Canyon is full, the NPS may temporarily close the road.

Shuttle service will resume starting on Dec. 22 for 10 days.

During these 10 days, visitors cannot drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting again on Jan. 1, 2024

Shuttle service will resume in the Spring and the NPS will post updates in 2024. No matter when you visit the NPS reminds visitors to be prepared for crowds and practice caution on all roads and when hiking on trails.