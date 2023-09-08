WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Jodi Hildebrandt, the creator of the mental health company “Connexions Classroom,” who was arrested with Ruby Franke, the YouTube vlogger known for her channel “8 Passengers,” has been hospitalized while in jail.

After today’s hearing where the request to make Franke’s judge the same as Hildebrandt was quickly approved, Hildebrandt’s attorney filed a motion for an expedited detention hearing.

The reason for the motion stated: “Defendant has experienced a life-threatening medical issue resulting in her hospitalization for several days,” court documents say.

Franke’s attorneys then filed a similar motion to keep the same detention hearing date as Hildebrandt’s. There also appeared to be a scheduling conflict for Franke’s counsel with the original hearing date of Sept. 21.

Both defendants are currently staying in the Washington County Jail, also known as the Purgatory Corrections Facility.

At this time, there is no additional information on Hildebrandt’s condition or when it began.

Hildebrandt and Franke were charged with several child abuse charges on Aug. 30 after one of Franke’s children reportedly climbed out of a window of an Ivins residence owned by Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor’s home with duct tape on their wrists and ankles.

Law enforcement reports in court documents the 12-year-old was found to be severely malnourished and reported other wounds on the child. The child was transported to St. George Regional Hospital and was placed on a medical hold due to “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and malnourishment.”

Franke and Hildebrandt can be seen in Connexions videos promoting family values and tips on parenting. Hildebrandt’s mission according to her website is to “invite and encourage healing and facilitate personal growth through impeccable honesty, rigorous personal responsibility and vulnerable humility.”

Police state that Ruby Franke appeared in a YouTube video that was filmed in Hildebrandt’s basement and posted only days prior to their arrest.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.