‘You might not make it if you keep rushing’: Iron County dispatch overwhelmed after winter storm

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is reporting 28 accidents between Iron and Washington Counties amid a winter storm in Southern Utah.

These big rigs aren’t going to drive themselves.

“As the day goes on, hey it’s just a job,” says Kenneth Cosby.

Kenneth Cosby is a trucker from Oklahoma and says the best thing to do in dangerous winter weather, is to keep cool.

“The reason I don’t get stressed out, is I never get in a rush for anything, take your time, the places you’re going to go is going to be there, but you might not make it if you keep rushing,” he says.

The Iron County Sheriff, Ken Carpenter, agrees.

“We get a lot of people moving in from California, Nevada, where they aren’t used to having these types of conditions and maybe just don’t know how to drive in the snow,” says Carpenter.

Carpenter says it’s been a hectic day for dispatch and law enforcement with back to back accidents in Iron County.

“First snow storm of the year, I think people tend to forget what it’s like driving in winter weather conditions,” he says.

Carpenter is advising drivers to pay attention to their tire pressure and brakes.

“Speed is an enemy on these snow-covered roads, you need to be slowing your speeds down, you need to make sure you give yourself plenty of space in-between vehicles,” he says.

“To all the peoples in the cars and the pickups, when you start passing a big truck, go on by them, do not follow too close, because if the tire blows out, it’s going to get real bad,” says Cosby.

Cosby also suggests keeping clothing, blankets, food, and water in their vehicles. With a winter freeze warning in effect, Carpenter says it’s best to stay off the roads if possible.