‘You deserve to be heard, supported…’ Dove Center offers resources amid high volume of domestic violence arrests

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – In a pattern of high volume arrests that simply hasn’t slowed down since the holidays, police in Washington County have arrested eight people for domestic violence in the past five days alone, who now face charges ranging from aggravated assault to violence in the presence of children.

“There’s been multiple times I’ve seen him following me or stalking my house or looking through my windows,” domestic violence survivor Hannah Hall of St. George told ABC4 News in January.

Hall said at times her ex-husband Kaiden Green, who police arrested on New Year’s Eve after he allegedly trespassed onto Hall’s home, has even posted bail an hour after he’s been arrested.

“I was scrambling trying to find a hotel room to stay at,” Hall said. “I was nervous and scared because I thought he was going to take my children or hurt me seriously, even kill me.“

Staff at the Dove Center, a center known to help survivors of domestic violence and rape in Washington County, said this is a common reality and wants the community to understand they are not alone and there is help in finding the courage to report the abuse.

“I can guarantee you with what you’re experiencing, you deserve to be heard, supported, and you deserve to get the help you need,” Brenda Evans, the client services director at the Dove Center, said. “We want you to know that’s available at the Dove Center.”

The center coordinates with local hospitals and police to provide confidential and safe resources such as a 24-hour hotline, counseling, and support navigating topics such as protective orders.

“Nobody deserves to have this happen to them, and when it does happen, I would say not to minimalize it,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Advocates say that in most cases, incidents get worse each time, and in the most tragic of cases, ends with the victim being killed.

Domestic Violence Arrests: 2/09 – 2/13

Hannah Hall, Domestic Violence Survivor

Dove Center’s Brenda Evans

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

(Source: The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition) Domestic violence service providers in Utah offer free support and services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence. These services may include shelter, support, 24-hour crisis line, temporary housing, advocacy and referral programs, counseling, and transportation.

Canyon Creek Crisis Center; 435-865-7443; Iron, Beaver, and Garfield Counties located in Cedar City

CAPSA (Community Abuse Prevention Services Agency); 435-753-2500 Cache and Rich Counties located in Logan

Center for Women and Children in Crisis; 801-377-5500; Utah and Juab Counties located in Provo

Colleen Quigley Crisis Center; 435-637-6589; Carbon and Emery located in Price

DOVE Center; 435-628-0458; Washington and Kane Counties located in St. George

New Hope Crisis Center; 1-877-732-5600; Box Elder County located in Brigham City

New Horizons Crisis Center; 1-800-343-6302; Sevier, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, and Wayne Counties located in Richfield

Pathways; 1-800-833-5515; Tooele County located in Tooele

Peace House; 435-647-9161; Summit and Wasatch Counties located in Park City

Safe Harbor; 801-444-9161; Davis County

Seekhaven; 1-888-421-1100; Grand County located in Moab

South Valley Sanctuary; 801-255-1095; Salt Lake County located in West Jordan

Women’s Crisis Center; 435-781-0613; Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett Counties located in Vernal

YCC (Your Community Connection); 801-392-7273; Weber and Morgan Ogden/Northern Utah

YWCA Women in Jeopardy; 801-537-8600; Salt Lake County located in Salt Lake City