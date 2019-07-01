Woman threatened with gun after man cuts in line at convenience store

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men were arrested over the weekend after police said one of them cut in line at a convenience store then threatened a woman with a gun after she complained.

According to arresting documents, police were called to the Maverik store located at 1860 W. Sunset Blvd. just before 3 p.m. on the report of a man who had threatened a woman with a gun.

The woman stated the incident began in the store, when the driver of black Lexus SUV, later identified as Charles Hallstrom, 23, got into a verbal argument with her because he cut in line at the register, documents state.

Hallstrom then left the store and returned to his vehicle. When the woman returned to her car with her husband, she stated Hallstrom was yelling at her and motioning her to come over to his car, according to documents.

The woman initially thought he wanted to apologize so she approached his car. Hallstrom then lifted his shirt and removed a pistol from his waistband, and began threatening her, documents state.

At the same time she stated the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as David Michael Hood, 25, was waving a firearm around and threatening her verbally, according to documents.

A witness who was inside the store told police he saw Hallstrom point the pistol at the victim and the store manager was able to provide video surveillance of the altercation.

Police were able to get a partial plate number from the surveillance footage and were then able to identify the owner of the car as Hallstrom.

During an interview with police, both Hood and Hallstrom confirmed that they were at the store and an altercation had taken place. Hallstrom admitted to having a firearm in his waistband during the incident and the victim would have been able to see it and he did not remove it from his waistband. He claimed he was open carrying, documents state.

Hood denied having a firearm.

Both Hallstrom and Hood were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of misdemeanor threatening with or using a dangerous weapon in a fight.

A background check on Hallstrom shows no criminal history in Utah.

A background check on Hood shows over the last four years, he has been arrested multiple times for assault in addition to interfering with an arresting officer, drug possession, theft, threat of violence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, giving false info to law enforcement, damaging jails, robbery and trespassing.