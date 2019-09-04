Woman shows up at police department with heroin in her pocket

SANTA CLARA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman who went to the Santa Clara/Ivins Police Department to discuss a previous incident showed up with heroin in her pocket, according to arresting records.

Documents state Kassandra Dittmer, 29, went to the department to speak with officers, not aware that a search warrant for her and her residence had already been approved.

The woman became upset with officers when she was told about the search warrant and when asked if she had anything illegal on her, she told the officers there was heroin in her pocket, which officers located during the search, documents state.

Officers said Dittmer was resistant to arrest and pulled away multiple times during her arrest. She was eventually taken into custody and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked for possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia, according to documents.

Officers then performed the search warrant on Dittmer’s residence and located two men inside the home. One who said he lived there and another who said he stays there from time to time.

In Dittmer’s room, officers located a safe that contained heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a set of keys for an second safe in a shed, according to documents.

In the second safe, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and several baggies.

Dittmer was additionally charged with three felony counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, interfering with an arresting officer and failure to keep a prescription drug in its original container.

A background check for Dittmer shows a long extensive criminal history including previous arrests for theft, violation of a protective order, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, forgery, multiple drug possessions, assault by a prisoner and criminal trespassing.

What others are clicking on: