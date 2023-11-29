SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 21-year-old woman was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when the minivan she was driving went off the road in southwestern Utah, rolling into a steep ravine.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, with Utah Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on SR 7 near Apple Valley, which is roughly 30 miles east of St. George.

The minivan went off the road at a curve and rolled down a steep ravine. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

After emergency crews stabilized the vehicle, they extricated the woman from the minivan.

A medical helicopter flew the woman to St. George Regional Hospital, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said.

The crash remains under investigation.