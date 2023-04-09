WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been injured after falling in the Snow Canyon Lava Tubes this weekend, according to Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue.

Authorities announced the rescue effort earlier today, Apr. 9, after a woman who fell in the lava tubes was rescued using “a stokes basket and ropes.”

The woman was removed from the tubes by the Search and Rescue team and carried to a helicopter where she was life-flighted out of the area, according to officials. Authorities believe she may have a head injury, although there is no further information at this time.

“Thanks to all the volunteers taking time out of their busy Easter weekend to help out!” Washington County Sheriff wrote in a social media post.

There is no further information at this time.