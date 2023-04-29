ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) — A 25-year-old Canadian woman was resuscitated in a rescue after losing her pulse at Zion National Park’s Virgin River on Friday, April 28.

Shortly after 1 p.m., visitors at the park reported to a Zion National Park Ranger that a woman was holding onto a log and calling for help in the Virgin River.

The National Park Service (NPS) then sent emergency personnel, as well as an ambulance from the Hurricane Valley Fire District to assist with a rescue.

A press release states that NPS and the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint swift water rescue training exercise near the Temple of Sinawava in Zion at the time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Responders reportedly left their exercise and repositioned to attempt a rescue. “The team successfully pulled the person from the Virgin River near Birch Creek,” the release states.

Authorities say the woman was not responsive and did not have a pulse when she was pulled from the water, prompting paramedics to begin CPR.

After CPR, the woman reportedly regained her pulse. She was then taken to a helicopter landing zone where she was flown to a hospital.

The release states that the woman had entered the water near the Grotto and was not able to get out on her own, though visitors did not know how she entered the river.

No further information is available at this time.